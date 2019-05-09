This Weekend: Exhibits, concerts and more

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras in May is on May 9 at 6 p.m. at Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $200-$10,000. For more information, call 203-292-5588.

Norwalk Symphony

Norwalk Symphony 80th Anniversary Gala is on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 14 Canfield Avenue, East Norwalk. The gala includes dinner, music, cocktails and the Forte Awards. The honorees are Eugenia Rich Zukerman and the Brubeck family. Tickets are $180. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Red Wanting Blue

Red Wanting Blue will be performed on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

All About Color

The All About Color exhibit runs May 10-31 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Secret Garden

The Secret Garden will be performed on May 10-19 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The live theatrical performance is presented by Fairfield Center Stage. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Dogwood Festival

The Dogwood Festival runs May 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greenfield Hill Church, 1045 Old Academy Road, Fairfield. All net proceeds go to support charities serving people. For more information, email info@greenfieldhillchurch.com.

Plant sale

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale runs May 10-11, at Wilton’s Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltongardenclub.org.

Jim Wolf

Jim Wolf will perform on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. S.G. Carlson and John Reid will also perform. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Nancy And Beth

Nancy And Beth will perform on May 10 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt will perform their vaudeville punk concert. Tickets are $37.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Devil Makes Three

The Devil Makes Three will perform on May 10 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The Ditrani Brothers will also perform. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Intensity

Intensity runs May 11 through June 23 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-246-9065.

Herb planter

Mother’s Day Herb Planter Workshop for Kids is on May 11 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will construct a simple wooden box, paint it, and plant three pots of herbs. Tickets are $10-$25. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Light and Airy

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids: Light and Airy Woodwinds concert is on May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Register for the event at wiltonlibrary.org.

Bruce Museum Gala

The Bruce Museum Gala is on May 11 from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Road, Greenwich. Event raises funds to support the Bruce’s ongoing art and science exhibitions and educational programs. For more information, email bamico@brucemuseum.org.

James Mapes

James Mapes will perform on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Night at the Opera

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform A Night at the Opera on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Spring gala

St. Paul’s Spring Gala is on May 11 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 690 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $75-$120 and available at eventbrite.com.

Old, New, Borrowed & Blue

Old, New, Borrowed & Blue is on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Classical ballet will be performed by the Connecticut Ballet. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Film screening

From Seed to Seed will be screened on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The suggested donation is $5. Register online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Emma’s Revolution

Emma’s Revolution concert is on May 11 at 8 p.m. at Voices Café in The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

Kissnation

Kissnation: Icons on Fire Concert Series will perform on May 11 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga will perform on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.