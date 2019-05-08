Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Norwalk Symphony 80th Anniversary Gala, May 9, 6:30 p.m., 14 Canfield Ave., East Norwalk. Dinner, music, cocktails, Forte Awards. Honorees are Eugenia Rich Zukerman and the Brubeck family. Tickets: $180, norwalksymphony.org.

Red Wanting Blue, May 9, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jim Wolf, May 10, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. S.G. Carlson and John Reid will also perform. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Nancy And Beth, May 10, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt will perform their vaudeville punk concert. Tickets: $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Devil Makes Three, May 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The Ditrani Brothers will also perform. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

James Mapes, May 11, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Delta Rae with Noah Guthrie, May 11, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: A Night at the Opera, May 11, 7 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $15-20. Info: theklein.org.

Emma’s Revolution concert, May 11, 8 p.m., Voices Café in The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport Tickets: $25, voicescafe.org, 203-227-7205, ext. 14.

Kissnation — Icons on Fire Concert Series, May 11, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$30. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Korean pianist Ko-Eun Yi, May 12, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Lea Salonga, May 12, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Steve Earle & The Dukes, May 13, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, May 15, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $45-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Anka, May 15, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The New Mastersounds, May 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Johnny Trama and The B3 Kings will also perform. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Felice Brothers, May 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Jonathan Rice will also perform. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Filmore, May 17, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Hope Concert for Mental Illness, May 18, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring singer-songwriter Elza, Maggie Taylor from Advocacy Unlimited Inc. and other guest speakers. Sponsored by Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Ridgefield, in association with NAMI CT chapter. Free, but reservations required. Info: bit.ly/JesseLeeHope.

Popa Chubby, May 18, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Julian Marley, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $15-$45, wallstreettheater.com.

Daedalus Quartet, May 19, 3 p..m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-748-2177, danburyconcert.org.

Rock Out for the Red, White & Blue concert, May 19, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Proceeds support CT veterans and Stamford’s Veterans Park. Tickets: $19, palacestamford.org.

Guitarist Martin Taylor, May 19, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room series. Suggested donation: $10. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Average White Band, May 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Otis and The Hurricanes will also perform. Tickets $40-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Styx, May 23, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $58.50-$341. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Funky Dawgz Brass Band, May 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lucy Kaplansky, May 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Vicki Ferrara will also perform. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The English Beat, May 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Alex Shillo, May 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10, palacestamford.org.

Gary Hoey, May 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Amy Ray Band, May 26, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters will also perform. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

X Celebrating 4 Decades, May 26, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Omar Apollo, May 29, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, May 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Aztec Two-step 2.0, May 31, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rex Fowler & Friends will also perform. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza, May 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$58. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

David Brighton’s Space Oddity: David Bowie impersonator, June 1, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20-$50, wallstreettheater.com.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist, Emily Levin, June 2, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Voyage — the Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, June 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20-$54. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Victor Manuelle, June 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Singer, author and Puerto Rican producer performs. Tickets: $54-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

The African Children’s Choir concert, June 16, 6 p.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free, but donations accepted. Info: 203-227-7886, africanchildrenschoir.com.

Make Music Day Fairfield, June 21, 3-10 p.m. Venues and artists are asked to register to participate at makemusicday.org/fairfield. The free, outdoor music festival is celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Info: fairfield@makemusicday.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead tribute band, June 21, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $18-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Allman Betts Band, July 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts with special guest Duane Betts. Tickets: $29.50-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.