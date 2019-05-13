Novel Approach: The art of survival

“You have to go through the falling down in order to learn to walk. It helps to know that you can survive it. That’s an education in itself.” — Carol Burnett

Humans have an innate need to survive. Time and again history shows us how our ancestors managed to live through famine, natural disasters and war. The instinct to survive, the desire to continue living through catastrophes is innately human. Our latest review takes us across the ocean to a small village in Southern Italy before taking us back home to our state’s capital.

The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames

Dive into the muggy throng of family drama with Juliet Grames’ novel “The Seven of Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna.” The unnamed protagonist tells the story of her grandmother, Stella Fortuna (Lucky Star for those who are less familiar with Italian), who escaped death many times in her long life. As the story of the Fortuna clan unfurls, the reader along with the archivist protagonist pay witness to Stella’s compelling story. She is a woman who commands attention in a time when women were hushed, she’s a woman who aspired to be independent in a time where women were regulated to the tasks of motherhood. Stella has an unparalleled strength and her life’s long list of accidents and tragedies will break the reader’s heart. She was a clever girl, a thrifty immigrant, a devoted daughter, a mother and a victim of life’s many traumas. Grames’ novel, inspired by her own grandmother’s accident, captivates and compels readers throughout the twists and turns of this gripping immigrant’s narrative. It is a book to be devoured in a single sitting and a story to be thoughtfully considered.

From the book jacket…

“For Stella Fortuna, death has always been a part of life. Stella’s childhood is full of strange, life-threatening incidents — moments when ordinary situations like cooking eggplant or feeding the pigs inexplicably take lethal turns.”

If you enjoy…

Readers looking for more immigration stories should consider Lisa See’s “Shanghai Girls,” which tells the story of another pair of sisters who travel from Shanghai to California at the cusp of World War II.