Lively Arts: Benefits, dance, films and more

After Dark

YWCA Greenwich Old Bags Luncheon, May 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Dr., Greenwich. Proceeds go to YWCA Greenwich Domestic Abuse Services. Tickets: $1,000-$25,000. Info: ywcagreenwich.org/Bags.

Evening of Hope: Mardi Gras in May, May 9, 6 p.m., Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Rd., Fairfield. Event will help raise funds to provide housing, food and counseling services for those most in need in the community. Tickets: $200-$10,000. Info: 203-292-5588, ext. 225.

Bruce Museum Gala, May 11, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Rd., Greenwich. Event raises funds to support the Bruce’s ongoing art and science exhibitions and educational programs. Info: bamico@brucemuseum.org.

St. Paul’s Spring Gala, May 11, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 690 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Appetizers and entertainment. Tickets: $75-$120, eventbrite.com.

Guest Bartender Night, May 16, 6-9 p.m., Gallo Ridgefield, 5 Grove St., Ridgefield. Looking Glass Animal Rescue board members and volunteers will be guest bartending to raise money at Gallo Ridgefield for their critical care animals.

Whip, Whistle & Watch Luncheon, May 17, noon-1:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1070 Main St., Bridgeport. Official kickoff of the Barnum Festival; supports local businesses. Tickets: $75. Info: barnumfestival.com.

Gala Preview Party: Up, Up & Away, June 8, 7-10 p.m., Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Live music, musical theater, cocktails, farm-to-table dinner, live auction. Benefits the Fairfield Museum. Cost: $250-$500. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Nautical Night, June 6, 6:30 p.m., Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., Bridgeport. Cocktails, music, food and speakers. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Village. Tickets $150. Info: bgvillage.org/fundraiser/.

Dance

Old, New, Borrowed & Blue, May 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classic ballet performed by Connecticut Ballet. Free pre-show backgrounder at 6:30. Tickets: $45-$75. Student and seniors age 62 and up receive half-price tickets day of show with valid ID. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ballroom dance: Sasha Kalenyuk and Olena Ablitsova, May 25, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing, dance lesson, show. Sponsored by Premier Ballroom Dance Company. Cost: $20. Reservations: 203-374-7308.

Silent Headphone Party, June 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Must be 21 and over. Tickets: $45-$55, palacestamford.org.

Film

From Seed to Seed, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation: $5. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Resilience, May 13, 6:30-8 p.m., Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. Free. Registration required: ewml.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

American Creed screening, May 18, 2-4 p.m., Bridgeport Public Library, 925 Broad St., Bridgeport. Free. Info: email aknorovska@bridgeportpubliclibrary.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Call for Artists: MAC Waterscapes Exhibition, Submissions: May 31, 4-6 p.m. and June 1, 10 a.m.-noon, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Opening reception, June 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission fee: $25-$35. Pick up, Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m. and Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Info: milfordarts.org.

Local author contest, accepting submissions through May 31. Each book submitted must be independently published; in the category of adult or young adult fiction; written by a CT resident and available in PDF or ePUB format. Submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Connecticut.

Comedy competition: The Funniest Comic In CT Contest, kicks off June 1, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd. E, Westport. Comics may enter by going to TreehouseComedy.com by May 15. Fee: $25. Info: treehousecomedy.com/contest-rules, 203-230-8700, TreehouseComedyProductions@gmail.com.

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Submissions sought for Housatonic Book Awards, application deadline, June 14. Contest seeks authors and poets to submit work published in 2018. Submission fee: $25. Submission guidelines: housatonicbookawards.wordpress.com/guidelines/. Submissions: alumni.wcsu.edu/housatonic-book-awards.

Call for art, the Milford Arts Center is accepting submissions for Relativity through June 14. The exhibit will run June 27 through July 21. Info: milfordarts.org.