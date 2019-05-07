Wilton post office helps foil romance scam

A Stamford man was arrested for first-degree larceny and first-degree identity theft in connection to a romance scam, police said.

On May 3 at 12:30 p.m., Wilton police received a call from the post office in Wilton about a possible shipment of a large amount of money. The shipment was expected to head to a vacant house in Wilton that was linked to a romance scam in Mississippi, police said.

This scam involved a suspect meeting a victim on a dating site and then getting the victim to send large amounts of money or stealing money from the victim’s account, police said. Police set up surveillance on the vacant house apprehended Olutade Adeyemi Gboyega when he picked up the package.

Gboyega, age 28, claimed to be picking the package up for his brother who lives in Nigeria. According to police, the package he thought he was picking up contained over $23,000 in cash.

Gboyega was held on $50,000 bond before being released by the Bail Commission on May 5. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 17.