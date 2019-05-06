Rain does not dampen 5K spirit in Wilton Center

— Jeff Salguero photos

Despite a steady, cold drizzle, several hundred people were lined up at the start for the Circle of Care 5K on Sunday morning, May 5. It was the fifth running of the event that is a fundraiser for the organization that helps families with a child with cancer.

The top finishers in the men’s division were Sam Kurian of Weston in first place and Billy Bonnist of Wilton in second place.

Carolina Warneryd of Weston took first in the women’s division and Maureen Chiodo of New Canaan was second.

The honored guest of the day was Victoria Diaz, a feisty 5-year-old who has fought off cancer twice in her young life — once when she was 1 and again this past year. Victoria was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue cancer in which malignant cells form in muscle tissue. In Victoria’s case, the cancer was in her lower leg. She finished 10 months of chemotherapy just a few weeks ago.

Victoria was at the race with her family. At the start runners were reminded, “You are running today for those who cannot.”