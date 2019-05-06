Wilton Singers — traveling by song

The Wilton Singers will present their spring concert, Travel Notes: Songs That Take You Places, on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, at the WEPCO Complex, 48 New Canaan Road.

Presented in a cabaret-like atmosphere, the event will deliver evocative and beautiful music that will take audiences to special destinations and cultures from around the world.

“In true Wilton Singers fashion, The Travel Notes ‘itinerary’ includes beautiful classic choral works such as the Ralph Vaughan Williams arrangement of ‘Loch Lomond,’ and modern popular songs such as ‘Ticket to Ride’ by the Beatles, ‘Home’ by Phillip Phillips, and a stunning arrangement by Stephen Paulus of ‘The Road Home,’” musical director Kevin Cotellese said.

The Wilton Singers will be accompanied by Galina Rothschild for this concert. This will be her first time performing with the group. A resident of Ridgefield, she is a classically trained pianist who has performed in Europe, Canada and the United States, including Carnegie Hall and the Juilliard School.

The Wilton Singers will round out its 36th season with a tour of Italy this summer, performing at festivals and historic cathedrals in Florence, Padova and Venice. This will be the group’s first performance outside the U.S.

Audience members are welcome to bring a picnic dinner and refreshments to this weekend’s cabaret-concert. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8. Tickets for “Travel Notes: Songs That Take You Places” are on sale now and may be purchased online only at wiltonsingers.org. Proceeds from the concert support the Wilton Singers Scholarship Fund.