NRVT awarded $20,000 in grants

Grants amounting to $20,000 from Newman’s Own Foundation will go a long way in helping the Norwalk River Valley Trail complete the section that will connect Wilton and Norwalk.

The trail received the grants from the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman.

“It’s very exciting for the NRVT to be recognized by Newman’s Own Foundation, a leader in philanthropy,” said Pat Sesto, president of Friends of the NRVT. “These grants will be a big help in meeting our 20-percent match for the WilWalk section connecting Wilton and Norwalk, and with increased operating expenses resulting from the strong growth of the NRVT.”

The NRVT is a multi-use trail with a vision of extending for 30 miles, originating at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk and passing through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding before terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury. Much of it will be a 10-foot wide, handicap-accessible trail creating recreation opportunities for walkers, hikers, cyclists, kids and pets. It will provide access to rail stations, schools, offices, and businesses. To date, eight miles of trail have been completed in Norwalk and Wilton.

Newman’s Own Foundation uses all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman’s Own Foundation have donated over $540 million to thousands of charities around the world.