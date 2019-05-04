Wilton reading group takes on women’s rights

The Wilton Historical Society’s reading group, Booked for Lunch, will meet Thursday, June 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., to discuss “Seneca Falls and the Origins of the Women’s Rights Movement” by Sally McMillen.

The book covers 50 years of women’s activism, from 1840-1890, focusing on four important figures — Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucy Stone, and Susan B. Anthony. McMillen tells the stories of their lives, how they came to take up the cause of women’s rights, the astonishing advances they made during their lifetimes, and the lasting and transformative effects of the work they did.

In doing so, she unpacks the full significance of the revolutionary convention that changed the course of women’s history.

Participants bring a brown bag lunch, the historical society provides a beverage and dessert. There is no charge, but registration is requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203- 762-7257. The historical society is at 224 Danbury Road.