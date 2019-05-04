Letter: What are the effects of ‘Assassin’ at Wilton High School?

To the Editors:

The April 25 Warrior Words piece makes it clear that Wilton High School seniors think the game Assassin is fun. But “never leave your house unarmed” and “trust no one” are rather alarming catch-phrases, especially in the current climate of divisiveness, fear, and gun violence in schools.

And is it healthy fun, when students are manipulating one another, lying, and stalking as described? My only hope is that just maybe this experience will increase students’ empathy for innocent people who, in real life, are being hunted down and murdered.

Julia G. Gardiner

Wilton, April 26