Letter: Thanks to the WHS PTSA

To the Editors:

Last month, the Wilton High School community celebrated another wonderfully successful Festival, thanks to the hard work of many students and teachers, and especially the support of the WHS PTSA. For 33 years, WHS has endorsed our mission of extending learning beyond the classroom by embracing the celebration of art, music, cultures and languages of the world.

During the week-long Festival, students participated in over 50 events, most of which were produced by students themselves. We couldn’t be more proud of their passion and their efforts. Thanks to the help of the PTSA, we also invited several outside artists and performers. This year, the staff at the Wilton Library facilitated the inclusion of special guest Heather Morris as an extension of the Wilton Reads program, who discussed her novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Students also enjoyed a presentation by world famous artist Dalton Ghetti, who carves sculptures into the tips of pencils. Much gratitude to the parent volunteers of the WHS PTSA for continuing to make our Festival a reality, and for your help throughout the year!

Scott Webster, Lauren Kantor, Sue Brandt and Nick Loafman

Wilton High School Festival Leaders