Wilton real estate sales — April 26-May 2, 2019

166 Millstone Road
74 Old Driftway
118 Scarlet Oak Drive
280 Cheesespring Road
94 Wilton Crest

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 26 through May 2.

166 Millstone Road: Justin X. Ramsteck to Brian Kannry and Daniell Denega, $1,158,000.

74 Old Driftway: Doria Ferrante to Devon Marie Rayment, $700,000.

280 Cheesespring Road: Julia C. Walker to Alexander Q. and Lisa F. Weintraub, $850,000.

118 Scarlet Oak Lane: Raymond G., Jr. and Kristen Ferranti to David and Meghan Newton , $830,000.

94 Wilton Crest: John P. Chiappetta to Thomas A. Diguglielmo, $190,000.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This