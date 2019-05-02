DiNanno leads Wilton past St. Joseph

With Dean DiNanno scoring four goals and two assists, the Wilton High boys lacrosse team defeated St. Joseph, 12-6, on Tuesday in Trumbull.

It was the third straight win for the Warriors, who improved their record to 4-7.

Coming off a dramatic 7-6 overtime victory against Staples, Wilton took a little more than a quarter to get rolling against St. Joseph. The game was tied 2-2 in the second quarter when Wilton reeled off five straight goals in the final four minutes to open a 7-2 halftime lead.

“We started clicking and getting some better looks on offense,” Wilton coach Steve Pearsall said. “We just needed more off-ball movement. We ran a couple set plays. We really just needed to play our game.”

Liam Sullivan, assisted by Liam McGovern, gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead with 4:04 left in the second quarter. Jake Kauffman then tallied an unassisted goal, and DiNanno, Niko Kouvaris and Andrew Luciano followed with goals before the break.

Wilton was ahead 8-3 after three quarters and then scored the first two goals of the final period. The Cadets responded with three straight goals to close within 10-6, but the Warriors got the final two goals to secure the triumph.

“Give them credit. They were pushing and pushing. They had some long offensive possessions,” Pearsall said about St. Joseph (5-5).

McGovern finished with a goal and an assist for Wilton. Jack Rosen, Sam Rosen and Ben Leung added one goal apiece in the second half.

Max Colburn won 14 of 20 face-offs, and goalie Andrew Calabrese made 15 saves, including seven in the first quarter.

Zach Rossi scooped up four groundballs, and Drew Herlyn and Jack DiRocco each had three.

“We’re pleased overall with the effort. Our defense could have played better. Our defense has been our strength the whole season,” Pearsall said.

“Drew Herlyn played solid at close D and Niko Kouvaris and Dylan Kennedy played great at short-stick defensive midfield,” Pearsall said.