Lavielle warns school regionalization in CT is not ‘dead’

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton) is warning that just because $800,000 for a study group to investigate regionalization of schools has been removed from the state Appropriations Committee’s proposed 2019-2020 budget, doesn’t mean it is a dead issue.

The proposed budget put forth by Gov. Ned Lamont still includes that money, she said.

“The appropriations budget is no more legitimate than the governor’s budget,” Lavielle told The Bulletin. “It is just what they are using to negotiate with the governor.”

The Appropriations Committee voted on the spending side of the budget yesterday and is debating the revenue side today, May 1.

“In the next month, anything could happen,” Lavielle said of the legislative session that ends June 5.

“They could bring back funding, they could do [the study] without funding,” she said, adding the legislature has formed any number of study groups without funding them.

“I neither want to be encouraging nor discouraging to people,” she said.