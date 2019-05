As part of an ongoing effort to prevent identity theft in the community, Bankwell in Wilton will provide free on-site shredding services at its 47 Old Ridgefield Road branch on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The bank encourages people to securely dispose of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, invoices, checks, statements or other personal papers. The bank requests that each individual limit their items to two 2-foot square boxes.

