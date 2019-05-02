Wilton Library Lines: comics, jazz, art

Free Comic Day

Free Comic Book Day will be held Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. Visitors may drop by the library to pick up free comics, while supplies last.

Brazilian melodies

Jazz duo clarinetist Anat Cohen and seven-string guitarist Marcello Gonçalves team together on Saturday, May 4, for a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. They will be performing a series of intimate, lyrical duets based on groundbreaking compositions by Brazilian composer Moacir Santos.

The event is free, but there is a $10 suggested donation. Registration is waitlist only. Advance registrants should arrive by 7:20 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 7:20 if space is available.

STEM Club projects

Members of Wilton Library’s robotics team, Singularity Technology, will guide STEM Club students in grades 7-8 through several DIY projects on May 5, 19 and June 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Projects include an LED light-box, motion sensor light strip, brushbots and more.

Attendees must be able to commit to all three dates. Registration is required.

Baseball writer visits

The New York Times national baseball writer and Wilton resident Tyler Kepner visits the library on Monday, May 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to talk about his new book, K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.

A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Registration is recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books of New Canaan.

Women discuss starting businesses

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present From Dreams to Reality: Women-Led Small Business Owners Tell Their Stories, on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A panel of small-business owners discuss the challenges and opportunities encountered in following their dreams. Following the discussion, there will be small-group networking with the speakers.

The program is free, but registration is required. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Adult art fun

Participants will learn to re-use and re-purpose an old book in Book Folding Art on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to fold a book into a simple picture. The library will provide the books, the pencils, the rulers and the patterns to follow to create a unique piece of art.

Learn to Create Zentangle Art will be held Thursday, May 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. No skills are required; just a love of drawing or doodling.

There is a $5 fee payable at time of registration for Zentangle Art. Both programs are for adults ages 18 and up. Space is limited and registration is required for both programs.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on events or call the circulation desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the children’s library at 203-762-6336; or teen services and innovation station at 203-762-6342.