Wilton Senior Center News

New exercise classes

Ask and you shall receive! The Wilton Senior Center has implemented a new afternoon yoga class. Instructor Emma Converse will lead an hour yoga session starting Mondays on May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the center’s dance studio. She will teach Amrit Yoga, which focuses on posture balance and energy after each pose. There will be a $3 drop-in fee. After yoga, Stephanie will teach a free 30-minute strength training class from 2:45 to 3:10 p.m.. Come down on Monday afternoons for new and exciting fitness classes!

Coming events

Friday, May 3 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, May 6 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Seated Strength Training.

Tuesday, May 7 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, May 8 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 9 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Seated Exercise with Stephanie; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.