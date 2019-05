On Saturday, May 11, the National Association of Letter Carriers will be holding #StampOutHunger — a one-day nationwide food drive.

Residents can leave donations of non-perishable foods by their mailbox on Saturday, May 11. All food donated in Darien, Wilton and Norwalk will help stock Person-to-Person pantries as summer approaches and the need becomes high.

Those interested in volunteering to help Person-to-Person on May 11 can contact susanzelman@p2pHelps.org.