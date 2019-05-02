Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Minks to Sinks Consignments and Donations, Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Items may be donated or consigned for the spring sale. Information: minkstosinks.org.

National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 2, noon, Wilton Library Brubeck Room. This year’s theme is Love One Another. The community is invited.

Paint it Up!, Thursday, May 2, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. There is a $5 fee for materials. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guys and Dolls, Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Town Clean-Up, Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-noon, Town Green, Wilton Center. Volunteers are invited to clean up the town’s roads and Norwalk River banks. Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided at the gazebo. Raffle at noon, free pizza slice for volunteers.

Semi-Annual Rummage Sale & Bake Sale, Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Road. Gently used/new clothing for men, women and children; shoes, purses, bed linens, kitchen items, knick-knacks, jewelry, books and more. Home-baked goodies and other treats. Bargain bag shopping from 1 to 2. Information: 203-762-9890 or zionshillmethodist.org.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency.

Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Free comics from Cave Comics in Newtown as long as supplies last.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Saturday, May 4, 7:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen and seven-string guitarist Marcello Conclaves perform works by Brazilian composer Moacir Santos. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Sunday, May 5, noon-4 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Bargain day.

Guys and Dolls, Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Book Folding Art, Sunday, May 5, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to fold a book into a simple picture, such as a heart or paw print. Library provides materials. Ages 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Nourished. From Field to Fork, Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center. Chef Cristina Lombardozzi and farmer Pete Campbell will present an afternoon of discussion and eating of locally sourced, sustainable food.Tickets: $75, available at woodocknaturecenter.org/nourished.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Monday, May 6, 9-11:30 a.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Bargain day.

Loss of a Spouse Support Group, Monday, May 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First meeting of an eight-week support group presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Greenhouse, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Early bird buying for the Wilton Garden Club’s annual sale that includes hundreds of plants, many from club members’ own gardens, that will grow in this area.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, May 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, May 8, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about sheep and goats and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Caregiver Support Group, Wednesday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First meeting of a support group presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Wednesday, May 8, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. A panel of women small-business owners will discuss the challenges and opportunities the encountered in pursuing their dreams. Small-group networking. Free, registration required: fairfieldcountyscore.org or 203-831-0065. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Wilton SWAG Launch Party, Wednesday, May 8, 6-8:30 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A live website launch for the nonprofit dedicated to developing meaningful employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities within their community. Champagne toast, appetizers, live music from the Wilton High School Band.

Learn to Create Zentangle Art, Thursday, May 9, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Create art in a relaxing atmosphere. Adults 18 and older, $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Friday, May 10, noon-6 p.m., Wilton Town Green. The Wilton Garden Club’s sale will include hundreds of plants, many from club members’ own gardens, that will grow in this area.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, May 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight area artists exhibit in All About Color. Reception is free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Guys and Dolls, Friday, May 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Homes for the Brave Food Drive, Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. The post will collect food, clothing, personal and miscellaneous items for male and female homeless veterans. Items will be donated to Homes for the Brave homes.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Town Green. The Wilton Garden Club’s sale will include hundreds of plants, many from club members’ own gardens, that will grow in this area.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother’s Day Herb Planter Workshop, Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will make a wooden box and fill it with herbs as a possible Mother’s Day gift. Snack included. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, May 11, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Light and Airy — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. From Seed to Seed is the story of singers Terry Mierau and Monique Scholt who gave up the opera to pursue sustainable, small-scale farming. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.