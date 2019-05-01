Metro-North delayed after person hit by train

Metro-North trains are delayed after a person was struck and killed by a Metro-North train train in Fordham, N.Y.

The person was struck by a train out of New Haven bound for Grand Central Terminal at 11:55 a.m.

The person, who was not identified, was struck at Fordham station.

The train left New Haven at 9:45 a.m.

The incident that appears non-accidental and non-criminal in nature is an active MTAPD investigation.

In a 1:09 p.m. advisory, Metro-North said “New Haven Line Customers should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes due to a person struck by a train in the vicinity of Fordham. Please listen for announcements at your station.”