The rainy weekend proved to be perfect weather for Wilton Library’s annual Gigantic Book Sale as large crowds visited from Saturday through Tuesday, April 27-30. The fundraiser is one of the most important for the library.

More than 80,000 items in new or nearly new condition in more than 50 categories filled the Brubeck Room, main gallery and Book Cellar. On Saturday, the Wilton Rotary Club sold hot dogs and beverages to hungry shoppers.