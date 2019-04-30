Sen. Haskell applauds removal of regionalization from state budget proposals  

Today, State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport) applauded the removal of language that would mandate school regionalization as a cost-saving measure from the proposed 2019-2020 state budget. Sen. Haskell has fought against proposals that could negatively impact students across Connecticut since he was sworn in to the State Senate in January.

“For months, I’ve lobbied our state’s leaders to drop the issue of forced school regionalization and instead invest in student success in every district,” said Sen. Haskell. “While these proposals were made in an effort to improve our state’s fiscal situation, the reality is that forced regionalization risks negatively impacting students’ classroom experiences. For months, I’ve worked with leaders in my district, and heard from thousands of my constituents, about how important it is for our towns to maintain control of their classrooms. The budget released today reflects the belief that the best way to improve educational outcomes for every student is to invest in all classrooms and increase funding for the Education Cost Sharing Formula.”

Since January, Sen. Haskell has worked alongside his constituents to oppose forced regionalization and instead explore how to voluntarily build economies of scale, consolidate resources and save money. As a result, Sen. Haskell endorses his fellow legislators’ efforts to fully fund the Education Cost Sharing formula as presented Tuesday.

As part of his work, Sen. Haskell met with Governor Ned Lamont in the 26th District to discuss the issue. He also testified with Bethel Public Schools superintendent Dr. Christine Carver in front of the Education Committee to explain how many districts in southwestern Connecticut already work together to combine services in an effort to support student success and save taxpayer dollars.

“Together, we sent a clear message that broad-brush regionalization is not in the best interest of students,” said Sen. Haskell. “I’m thrilled that mandated regionalization is not included in the budget, and look forward to continue working with my colleagues to find new ways to support public education.”