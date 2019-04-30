Wilton High School ranked ninth in Connecticut

Wilton High School was recently ranked in the top 10 high schools in the state according to a US News & World Report.

Wilton High School was ranked ninth in Connecticut and 424th in the nation. It was ranked 244th among STEM high schools.

Last year, the high school was ranked tenth in the state. The school was ranked seventh in the state in 2016 and ninth in 2015. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

According to the report, the AP participation rate at Wilton High School is 61 percent. The total minority enrollment is 15 percent and 2 percent of students are economically disadvantaged. The graduation rate is 99%.

The No. 1 best school in Connecticut this year was Darien High School in Darien. The top-ranked school in the nation is Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, S.C.