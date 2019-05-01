On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

I Hate Hamlet, May 2-19, The Dressing Room Theatre at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets: $17.50-$35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Trying, May 2-19, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets: $20-$22. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy, May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 679 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Jay Leno, May 2, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kevin James, May 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $46-$96. Info: palacestamford.org.

Wayne Brady, May 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $125. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

In the Heights, through May 19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Guys and Dolls, through May 11, The Wilton Playshop, 13 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets: $30-$35. wiltonplayshop.org.

Quartet, through May 18, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Full Monty, through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Snow White, through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

ADVANCE

Playreading: Murder Too, May 6, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets: $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Secret Garden, May 10 and 17, 7 p.m.; May 11 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m.; May 12 and 19, 2 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Live theatrical performance presented by Fairfield Center Stage. Tickets: $15-$35. Info: pequotlibrary.org.