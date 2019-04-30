STAR hosts 14th annual 5K Run, Walk & Roll

The 14th annual STAR 5K Run, Walk & Roll will be held Sunday, May 5, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

The event raises funds for STAR’s programs benefiting local individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Runners and walkers may register at starct.org.

There also will be a continental breakfast, family activities, live music, arts and crafts, kids’ fun bus, face-painting, balloon sculpting, yard games, grilled hot dogs, a taco truck and an ice cream truck. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each age group.

STAR was established in 1952 by parents who believed that children with intellectual and developmental disabilities were entitled to the same basic opportunities as other children. Today, STAR is a nonprofit organization that has grown to include a full array of services for more than 600 individuals with disabilities, from birth to their senior years, and their families. Wilton is among the towns STAR serves. For more information, visit starct.org.