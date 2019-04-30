Wilton cops: 2 steal credit cards at restaurant, charge $20,000

Two women are accused of stealing several credit cards and using them to spend over $20,000 according to Wilton police.

On April 26, two female suspects entered a local restaurant and stole several credit cards out of a victim’s wallet while they sat and ate, police said.

The suspects then went to multiple stores in Stamford and purchased over $20,000 in merchandise and gift cards on the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260.