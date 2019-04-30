Bankwell relaunches pet adoption project in Wilton

Bankwell has announced the relaunch of its Bankwell Pet Adoption Project that creates awareness about the many dogs and cats in need of homes at animal shelters throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties.

This is the third year for the program, which includes photos and information about available dogs and cats on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website, and throughout all of the bank’s branches. The bank kicked off the program in the spring of 2017, and the adoption rate at local shelters spiked — with more than 85% of featured animals finding a home last year.

Portraits of the featured animals are made possible by local photographer Michael Bagley.

Additionally, through June 30, all Bankwell branches will serve as collection points for a “wish list” of pet supplies to benefit local rescues. A list of those items is available at mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme.

Bankwell has partnered with Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Control, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, PAWS in Norwalk, One More Dog Rescue, Shaggy Dog Rescue, WASA, and CT Humane Society for this project.

Bankwell also will be matching donations to local rescues made through the bank’s coin machines that are located throughout most of its branches.

More information may be found at mybankwell.com.