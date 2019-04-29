Win at first doubles leads Wilton to rare victory over Greenwich

In a match that lasted three hours, Wilton’s top doubles team came out on top.

Senior captains Henry Murphy and Conrad Emerson rallied from one set down for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory that gave the Warriors a rare win over the Greenwich boys tennis team on Monday afternoon.

Wilton’s 4-3 triumph was its second in four seasons over the Cardinals but just the third since the 1980s.

“It was a great team win,” said Wilton head coach Chris Damone. “They (the Wilton players) showed the will to win and played well on the big points.”

The Warriors improved to 7-4 overall with their third consecutive triumph. Greenwich, meanwhile, had its seven-match win streak end and fell to 8-3.

The teams split the four singles matches, with Wilton getting victories from unbeaten Nick Condos (6-1, 6-0) at first singles and Harrison Tucker (7-6, 6-2) at fourth singles.

Greenwich prevailed in straight sets at third doubles, but Wilton’s second doubles team of Rahul Vallabhajosula and Ian Kolupaev came back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win to keep the match tied.

Murphy and Emerson did the rest. After dropping the first set, they stayed alive with a 7-5 victory in the second set. Murphy and Emerson grabbed a 4-2 lead in the final set and and split the next two games to stay in front at 5-3.

When Murphy and Emerson opened a 40-0 in the next game, the outcome seemed certain. But Greenwich’s Boris Ardemasov and Derek Wang fended off three match points and eventually won the game to close within 5-4.

Any momentum was short-lived, however, as Murphy and Emerson regrouped to take the following game and clinch the triumph for Wilton.

“[I’m] so proud of the way the team battled,” said Damone. “It’s a big win.”