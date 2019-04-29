Bauers of Wilton donate $15 million to hospital

Long-time supporters and benefactors of Norwalk Hospital, George and Carol Bauer of Wilton, have given $15 million toward the construction of a new state-of-the-art Patient Pavilion.

This is the largest expansion in the hospital’s 126-year history and will bring cutting-edge critical care, surgical, women, and pediatric facilities and services to Fairfield County.

“We could not be more appreciative of Mr. and Mrs. Bauer’s remarkably generous gift to Norwalk Hospital. Their leadership and commitment to Norwalk Hospital over the past 30 years has allowed us to provide innovative medical care close to home for Fairfield County residents,” said John M. Murphy, president and CEO of Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN). “We are dedicated to making investments in people, facilities, programs, and services to advance the caliber and scope of care we provide our patients. This transformative gift from the Bauers will allow us to do just that in Norwalk.”

“Speaking on behalf of our entire family and our foundation, it is our honor to support Norwalk Hospital as it prepares to care for the next generation of community members,” said .Carol Bauer. “Many of the special services housed within the Patient Pavilion are near and dear to our hearts. We welcome the opportunity to help Norwalk Hospital provide patients with high-quality medical care well into the future, and we invite others to join us in this most critical effort.”

The Patient Pavilion will be a seven-floor, 200,000-square-foot tower. This contemporary facility will feature patient-centered amenities and advanced clinical facilities and programs, including intensive care and step down units, a medical-surgical unit for inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures, and an inpatient pediatric unit.

It will also include a comprehensive Center for Women and Children with a first-class labor and delivery space, nursery, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and enhanced pediatric specialties.

The private patient rooms were designed to enhance comfort, safety, and privacy and will include new technologies to increase diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

The pavilion is expected to break ground next year and open in 2022.