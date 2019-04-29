Wilton real estate sales — April 12-25, 2019

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 12 through April 25.

129 Valeview Road: John W. Engelskirger to CIT Bank, NA, $630,000. (Committee Deed)

190 Cannon Road: Diane S. Fagan, Trustee to Samuel and Christopher Lavin, et al, $60,000. (Trustee Deed)

190 Cannon Road: Diane S. Fagan, Trustee to Samuel Hart Lavin, $310,000. (Trustee Deed)

65 Hurlbutt Street, Edward and April R. Netzhammer to James and Becky O’Halloran, $1,112,500.

107 Pipers Hill Road, Sadiq and Helen Toama to Michael K. Miller and Grace D. Bandow, $899,000.

1 Crowne Pond Lane: Harlan and Phyllis Murray to Deepak and Charoo Khanijau, $635,000.

41 Forest Lane: Est. Antoinette Zezima to Joseph A. Farenga, $550,000. (Executor’s Deed)

213 Danbury Road, Moose Holding, LLC to Wilton Partners, LLC, $1,800,000.

66 Borglum Road: Erich John and Deven Marie Rayment to Alan S. and Elizabeth Pickel, $1,262,500.

