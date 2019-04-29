Wilton now 8-2 after sweeping three matches

Winners of eight of its first 10 matches, the Wilton High girls tennis team is playing at a high level as the truncated spring season enters its stretch run.

The Warriors go into today’s clash with Greenwich having won three straight 7-0 decisions, highlighted by a sweep of Ridgefield last Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased,” said first-year Wilton head coach Rod-Djaly Thoby following his team’s home win over Ridgefield. “We haven’t been on the court since last Tuesday (April 16). It’s been a week. They came out ready to battle today … for the girls to come out they way they did, it’s good to see.”

The most interesting match came at first doubles, as Wilton’s top tandem of Arden Lee and Amber Li overcame a first-set loss to beat Ridgefield’s Jillian O’Keefe and Phoebe Seidenberg by scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Wilton’s third doubles team of Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick won a 10-point, third-set tiebreaker to defeat Julia Zangre and Kate Bucci, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill completed Wilton’s sweep of the doubles matches with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Izzy Voellmicke and Alexis Zacharakos at second doubles.

Wilton’s four singles players were even more dominant. Izzy Koziol and Emma Caldwell posted 6-0, 6-0 wins at first and second singles, respectively. Rhea Raghavan added a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at third singles, and Alexandra Iotzova contributed a 6-2, 6-1 victory at fourth singles.

“It’s a very good test for your team, especially when the girls know each other,” said Thoby, alluding to the fact that some players from Wilton and Ridgefield participate in the same offseason programs. “It’s always nice when the girls know each other and they’re ready to compete.”

After beating Ridgefield, the Warriors added 7-0 wins over Fairfield Warde last Wednesday and Bridgeport Central last Thursday.

“The season’s going very well,” said Thoby, whose team got off to a strong start with a 5-2 non-conference victory over Weston and a 6-1 triumph over rival New Canaan.

Historically, the Warriors have been on the short end of some close matches with New Canaan.

“As a first-year coach, to be told about all of the 4-3 losses (to New Canaan) throughout the years, [and] to come up with the 6-1 win was incredible. The girls were very excited about it. That got a good ball rolling,” Thoby said.