New Eversource scam surfaces across CT

There’s a new Eversource scam out there that involves downloading an app.

Several police departments said many of their residents have reported getting calls from someone purporting to be from Eversource.

Prospect police tweeted Thursday that the scammer asks the person to download an app onto their computer or cell phone and wire money, otherwise they will shut off your electricity within 30 minutes.

“This is a scam and Eversource would never tell you to do this. If you experience this call please do not give out personal information and hang up the phone. If you need to verify, only utilize the phone number printed on your bills from the company.”

One resident said he was getting 15 to 20 scam calls a day.

Eversource said “This is NOT us! Please call us immediately if you ever question any encounter, 800-286-2000, and always alert your local department. We’re here when you need us.”

Eversource said across New England and the nation, modern scam artists are using sophisticated and intimidating tactics. “Protect yourself by being vigilant, staying informed and guarding your personal information.”

It has a page here explaining on how these scams work.

On Thursday, Westport police reported a different scam from someone purporting to be from the Social Security Administration.

One person fell for the scam and lost $4,000.

