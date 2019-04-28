Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit was a success

To the Editors:

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff of Wilton Library, I would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Wilton community and our devoted library patrons for their generous support of our annual Spring Benefit on April 6. The event was a success thanks to the hard work and dedication of an incredible committee led by co-chairs Summer Downey and Kara Ash. The very talented committee members were Lianne Acosta-Rua, Amy Cooper, Mandy Dugan, Yvonne Fielden, Kathryn Groves, Betsy Huffman, Julie LaBant, Maureen McGrath, Pam Nobumoto, Margaret O’Donnell, Michelle Shia, Julie Stein, Elizabeth Walsh, Denise Worst, Kathleen Zadourian, and Wilton Library trustees Teresa DiLorenzo-Waldron, Margret Greene and Sandy Stein. Special thanks also to the library’s development team led by Robin Axness, former development director, Courtney Lilly, our newly announced development director, and Suzanne Verrilli, administrative assistant.

We were pleased to honor Jan and Ed MacEwen as long-time donors, patrons and dedicated volunteers as well as Fairfield County Bank for their loyal support and partnership with the library over many years. Additionally, the event was made possible in part through the generous support of the Amadeo Family. A warm thank you also goes to our presenting sponsors: Dorie & Nick Davatzes, Fairfield County Bank, Paul Hannah and Carol Boehly, the Lauria Family, Lynne and Paul Vanderslice. Thanks also to other sponsors: Tom Dubin and Pam Klem, GE Capital, Gregory & Adams, Michael Kaelin/Cummings & Lockwood and Dana Nickel. Media sponsors were: Wilton Magazine and Good Morning Wilton.

The evening was filled with sensory surprises including a one-of-a-kind, large-scale coral reef made of recycled materials, beautiful flowers, festive music, and other elements to inspire and celebrate the “Under the Sea” theme. The evening also featured an educational video to highlight the extensive programming and services made possible by philanthropic support to The Wilton Library Association.

Through the generous support of the community, Wilton Library is able to fulfill our mission of informing, connecting and inspiring our community. This is only made possible due to the support and involvement of so many — and for that, we humbly thank you.

Elaine Tai-Lauria

Executive Director

Wilton, April 21