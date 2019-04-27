Letter: Wilton has a bargain in chief financial officer

To the Editors:

A recent edition of the Wilton Bulletin had the headline of “Kelly-Lenz tops list of town salaries.” Being Chair of the Board of Finance, I have worked closely with Anne for her entire four years here and have been highly impressed by her capabilities, focus and strong work ethic. When Anne came into the town finance role, the town had a lot of issues to be sorted out to get our financial organization and financials in a position to meet the needs of town management and our auditors. When she had finished fixing that, the town asked her to also take on the CFO role at the Board of Ed (BOE), replacing an interim CFO. Again, she has dived into that responsibility with the same energy and capability that she did at the town side.

Her capability in the financial CFO role for the BOE has allowed the Wilton Public Schools District management to focus on education and student issues, knowing the “back office” was being capably managed by Anne and her staff. And both the town and BOE are in the final stages of a major financial system transition to a new accounting system spanning both the town and BOE, putting both on the same set of books and chart of accounts for the first time ever. This will provide for more efficient financial management of the entire town government.

As a town, we should feel very fortunate that Anne joined us. We value her leadership in the Chief Financial Officer function for the entire town. It is like we are getting two CFOs for the price of one. I can attest that she is worth every penny we pay her — and probably a whole lot more.

Jeffrey Rutishauser

Chairman, Board of Finance

Wilton, April 16