Kids plant herbs for Mom at Wilton Historical Society

After a winter of using dried herbs, Colonists were surely gratified to see green herbs poking through the earth in spring. With the 1750 Colonial Herb Garden at the Wilton Historical Society greening up, this is the time for a children’s workshop that combines woodworking and gardening.

At the program on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children will visit the garden, learning about herbs, and then embark on a woodworking project of constructing a simple wooden box, painting it, and tucking in three pots of herbs — perfectly timed for Mother’s Day gifting. Children will help make their snack, a savory Parmesan shortbread flavored with herbs.

This program will have an additional materials fee of $5. For safety reasons, this workshop is strictly limited to 12 participants, ages 6 to 12.

The cost for historical society members is $10 per child, $25 per family; non-members pay $15 per child, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257. The historical society is at 224 Danbury Road.