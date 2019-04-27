Feedback sought on Wilton park design plans

A public meeting to present draft concept plans for the renovation of Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows is set for Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Comstock Community Center gym.

The town’s consultant Milone & MacBroom will provide a summary of the information gathered at the initial public meeting held on March 24. Milone & MacBroom will present the draft concept plans for discussion and further public input.

Wilton residents of all ages are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide feedback on what features and improvements they would like to see in the parks. Families are welcome to bring their children for free play on the field outside while parents participate in the meeting. No RSVP is required.

Milone & MacBroom, an engineering, planning, landscape architecture, and environmental science firm, was selected by the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows (SIMM) Committee to develop a concept plan for a passive recreation plan for Schenck’s Island and a renovation plan for Merwin Meadows. The firm has been working with town officials and conducting site visits over the past month to develop a base map of the parks.

The Board of Selectmen established the SIMM Committee in 2017. The committee is comprised of members of the Conservation Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission, Economic Development Commission, Trout Unlimited, Wilton Conservation Land Trust, and an individual nominated by the Board of Selectmen.

In March 2018, the SIMM Committee issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for qualified professionals to provide a concept plan for the two parks. Nine firms responded to the RFQ, from which Milone & MacBroom was selected to lead the project.

Questions may be directed to Mike Conklin at mike.conklin@wiltonct.org or Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org.