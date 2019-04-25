Love blooms in Wilton’s Merwin Meadows

photos by Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media

Merwin Meadows served as a full-circle moment for one Wiltonian on Monday, April 22.

Meghan Pollak, who now lives in Morocco, was married to Mehdi Sabri at Merwin Meadows on Monday. She said growing up in Wilton the park was a significant part of her childhood.

“I was always an animal lover,” Pollak said. “We used to come here and catch frogs or play soccer. This is where we hung out.”

Pollak said she’s never been a fan of big fanfare events and the park helped provide an intimate setting for family and friends.

“Even though I’ve lived in a lot of places, Wilton has always been my home,” Pollak said. “It just felt right.”

Pollak said she met her husband in Mali. She was working for Save the Children in Sikasso, Mali, and he was working for a bank.

“I had just come back from Morocco before I even knew him,” she said. “When he told me he was from Morocco, I thought, this is fate.”

She would later live in Washington, D.C., while Sabri returned to Morocco. After maintaining a long-distance relationship for several years, Sabri proposed to Pollak at Rick’s Cafe in Casablanca. The restaurant is famously based on a bar of the same name in the movie, “Casablanca.”

Sabri said at first it was difficult maintaining the long-distance relationship, but everything worked out.

“It was hard at the beginning, but we made it happen,” he said. “She moved to Morocco and that’s it. Everything is great.”

Pollak said she plans to continue to live in Casablanca for at least two years. She continues to work remotely for Save the Children and said she has her own ambitions.

“I think eventually I’ll start my own NGO,” she said. “I’d like to be based over there and maybe work with women’s groups in Morocco.”

Pollak said she looked forward to married life.

“We’ve waited for this for a long time,” she said. “We’ve been in a long-distance relationship for a long time and it’s like we finally made it. We’re very pumped and it’s very exciting.”

