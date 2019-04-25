Wilton boys golf team opens with two wins

The Wilton High boys golf team made it two wins in two days to start the 2019 season.

After beating Trinity Catholic, 166-212, in the opener on Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club, the Warriors added a 159-206 victory over host Norwalk on Wednesday at Oak Hills Golf Course.

Freshman Alex Elia set the standard for Wilton against Norwalk, shooting a three-over par 38 and earning medalist honors with the match’s low score.

Elia’s teammates were close behind: Junior Andrew Smith shot a 39, followed by senior captain Devin Filaski (40) and junior Robert Hickey (42).

Junior Drew Saumier had the fifth (non-counting) score for Wilton with a 43.

The day before, Wilton got two birdies apiece from Hickey and Smith in its 46-stroke home win over Trinity Catholic at Rolling Hills.

Hickey was the medalist with a 38, bagging birdies on the 156-yard, par-three 15th hole and the 443-yard, par-four 18th hole. Hickey hit a nine-iron to the green on the 15th and then sank an 11-foot putt; on the 18th, he placed his second shot seven-feet from the hole and made the birdie putt.

Smith’s round of 43 included birdies on the 373-yard, par-four 14th hole and the 346-yard, par-four 17th hole.

Elia (42) and Saumier (43) also had their rounds count toward Wilton’s team score.