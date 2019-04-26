In search of amphibians in Wilton

Vernal pools are with us for only a short time each year in spring, but they are essential to the lives of amphibians like frogs and salamanders.

Dave Havens, an environmental science teacher at St. Luke’s School and vice president of the Norwalk River Watershed Association, will lead a guided walk in search of vernal pools on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., along the Norwalk River Valley Trail in Wilton.

The walk will begin with a short introduction on amphibians and how to spot them, and continue along the trail to visit vernal ponds coming to life with salamanders, newts, frogs and toads. Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of Twin Oak Lane. Tall, waterproof boots are suggested.

All ages are welcome to this free event. Register by emailing info@norwalkriver.org. Rain date: Sunday, April 28. Space is limited.