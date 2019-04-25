Minks, sinks and more wanted for Wilton’s giant tag sale

Minks to Sinks, the massive sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency, will be held May 4-6 and donations and consignments of new or gently used items are needed.

Shoppers at past sales have scored Lillian August and Mitchell Gold furniture, Waterford crystal, Trek bikes, Cuisinart and KitchenAid appliances, Simon Pearce lamps, fine china, antiques and collectibles, kids toys, and seasonal clothing from brands like Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Vineyard Vines, LL Bean, Patagonia, and more, all at bargain prices.

Volunteers will be accepting donations and consignments at the Minks to Sinks site under the huge white tents at the intersection of School Road and Route 7.

On-site consignment and donation hours:

Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sale days and hours:

Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 (Bargain Day), 12-4 p.m.

Monday, May 6 (Bargain Day), 9-11:30 a.m.

Anyone wishing to donate or consign items is encouraged to go to the Minks to Sinks website, at minkstosinks.org, to review the list of items accepted before bringing their merchandise to the tents.

Proceeds from Minks to Sinks benefit Family & Children’s Agency, the Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that provides social services to individuals and families in need in the surrounding communities.