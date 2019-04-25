Wilton Library Lines

A child’s garden

How does your garden grow is a great question to ask the kids who have joined the Children’s Garden Club, which has its first session on Friday, April 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. Throughout the spring and summer, kids in kindergarten and up will plant, tend, and eat fruits and vegetables in the library’s raised-bed garden that is visible from Old Ridgefield Road. Tomorrow the group will meet to plan the garden and prepare for May planting. The club continues to meet each Friday through Aug. 30. This is a fun activity for the whole family. Garden supplies are sponsored by the Wilton Garden Club. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Please contact the head of the Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, for more information and to sign up for the program: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6337.

Books, books and more books

The library’s annual Gigantic Book Sale opens with a rush on Saturday, April 27, and continues through Tuesday, April 30. This all-important fundraiser boasts an influx of more than 80,000 items in pristine and gently used condition sorted in 50-plus categories — histories, biographies, wellness, cookbooks, art books, religion, sports, travel, and science fiction; all level of books and AV for children and teens, and so much more; collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, and books on CD. The sale opens from 7 to 9 a.m. for early buyers with an admission fee of $15. The sale continues for the remaining hours with no admission fee as follows: Saturday, 9 to 5; Sunday, 1 to 5; Monday 10 to 5 with items at half-price and Tuesday, from 10 to 5 with items at $5 per bag supplied by the library. The Wilton Rotary Club will sell hot dogs and beverages to hungry bargain hunters. Proceeds from all the sales benefit the library.

Springtime fun for kids

Children of all ages are invited to enjoy in the May Day Celebration on Wednesday, May 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., children will be able to perform an interactive May pole dance in costume. They also can delight in “seeking and finding” spring flowers. If they find all ten flowers, they will receive a flower to take home. Simple springtime crafts will be available to complete. Children can wear costumes while parents and caregivers are reminded to bring their cameras. There is no registration; just drop in. Springtime Fun Crafts on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 5 p.m., is for first graders. It is a drop-in session where the kids can create their own Flowerpot Pals along with other fun crafts. There is no registration. Just come and enjoy the fun with both these programs.

Starting the clock on college

Although teens would love to turn their thoughts to spring, this is actually the time to start putting some strategies in place if college is a desired outcome. In The College Timeline: What to Do and When, on Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., college counselor Priyanka Shingala will shed some light on key decisions such as how many AP exams should a student take?; How does one start researching colleges?; SATs and/or ACTs — which one is right for a student? Priyanka brings her experience from Let’s Talk College, LLC, where she provides advice on important items and a timeline for the ninth- to 12th-grade years. This program is designed for eighth grade to high school students and their parents. Registration is required.

Adults can enjoy some fun, too

Adults ages 18 and up are invited to the library to enjoy Paint It Up! on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a laid-back session of fun and relaxation with paints. The library provides the canvases, paints, brushes and masterpieces to copy and inspire the inner painter in everyone. No art experience is required — just a desire to pick up a brush, have fun and let it go! A $5 fee will be collected upon arrival to cover the cost of materials. Space is limited so registration is required.

Cool jazz for May

Two Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concerts are featured in May with the first one coming on Saturday, May 4, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Jazz duo clarinetist Anat Cohen and seven-string guitarist Marcello Gonçalves team together in a series of intimate, lyrical duets based on groundbreaking compositions by Brazilian composer Moacir Santos. Breathtaking melodies, Brazilian grooves, and elements of jazz highlight the intricate talents of both Cohen and Gonçalves on their Grammy Award-nominated album, Outra Coisa: The Music of Moacir Santos. Guitarist Martin Taylor returns to the Brubeck stage on Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m., for another engaging concert demonstrating his fingerstyle guitar playing. Taylor has invented and developed a way of playing the guitar that is admired and often imitated by guitarists all over the world. His collaborations with world-class musicians have garnered two honorary doctorates, a BBC lifetime achievement award, Top 10 albums in both the USA and Europe, a record 14 British Jazz Awards, and in 2002, he was appointed Member of the British Empire (MBE) “For Services to Jazz Music” by Her Majesty the Queen of Great Britain. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. Informal receptions follow both concerts. There is no charge. There is a suggested donation of $10 for these world-class performances. The Hot & Cool jazz programs are funded by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer, and Chris and Tish Brubeck. Registration is strongly suggested. Pre-registrants are asked to arrive no later than 10 minutes before either performance. After that time, wait-listed registrants and walk-ins will be admitted if space is available.

