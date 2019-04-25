Wilton Senior Center News

Long-term Social Security planning

Dixon Downey from Reby Advisors will visit the senior center on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m., to explore long-term Social Security planning. He will go in-depth about the changes Social Security and Medicare can occur over your lifetime. He will speak on changes with survivorship benefits, divorce and how to navigate your benefits to create a sustainable path for a successful future. A light snack and refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, April 26 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11, Long-Term Social Security Planning with Dixon Downey; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, April 29 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, April 30 — 9:45 Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, May 1 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Duplicate Bridge; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 2 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Blood pressure screening with Visiting Nurse & Hospice; 11:10, Seated Exercise with Stephanie; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.