Kneads & Cravings: Easy enchiladas

All right, confession time; I’ve been sitting on this recipe forever. I love Mexican food, but I usually don’t try to make anything more difficult than a basic taco or quesadilla (because I’m lazy).

I’ve been wanting to make enchiladas for a while, but I didn’t want to sit there and shred chicken when I could be out enjoying the erratic sunshine or hanging out with friends. Eventually, my cravings for enchiladas outweighed my laziness and I shredded a chicken.

It’s not particularly hard, I just found it to be tedious and time- consuming. My dog on the other hand loved it; she was living her best life as she sat at my feet gobbling up stray pieces of chicken. On the bright side, once the chicken was shredded, finishing the recipe was a breeze, a delicious, delicious breeze.

Chicken enchiladas

Makes 10

1 lb shredded chicken

3 cups Mexican cheese

10 large flour tortillas

15 oz enchilada sauce

15 oz black beans

4.5 oz green chilis

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

Pinch of salt

Shred the rotisserie/boiled chicken (whichever you prefer) into small pieces (depending on how fast you move or how much your dog begs, it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes) and place it to the side. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and combine the chicken with the spices, salt, beans, chilis and ½ cup of enchilada sauce in a bowl. In a large casserole dish, coat the bottom with ½ cup of enchilada sauce. Portion out a scoop of the chicken mix onto a tortilla, roll it up and place it in the dish (seam side down). Repeat until you have made 10 rolls. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the rolled tortillas in the dish and then scatter the cheese over the sauce. Bake the enchiladas for 15 to 20 minutes in the oven or until the cheese is bubbling and serve hot.