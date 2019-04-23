Field to fork dinner at Wilton’s Woodcock Nature Center

Woodcock Nature Center invites the community to join local chef and author Cristina Lombardozzi and Ridgefield farmer Pete Campbell for an afternoon of food and discussion about the health beneﬁts of eating locally sourced, sustainable foods that also “nourish the soul.” The event is Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m., at the Pavilion at Woodcock, 56 Deer Run Road.

Attendees will enjoy samples from recipes in Lombardozzi’s new cookbook, “Nourished. From Field to Fork.” It is inspired by visits to Woodcock board member Pete Campbell’s Horseshoe Farm and includes photographs by Lombardozzi’s daughter, Kate. Using Campbell’s fresh produce, the book showcases recipes that align with the low-allergen, low-inflammation eating style Lombardozzi recommends to her clients.

Participants will learn more about her approach to eating and wellness developed from her experience as a certified nutritional coach, an AFAA-certified personal trainer, and spinning and TRX training instructor. Guests will also sip Campbell’s “famous” margarita while hearing about his commitment to sustainable agriculture and re-connecting with nature before heading home with a special gift.

Tickets are $75 and include food and drink. “Nourished. From Field to Fork” will be available for purchase for an additional $35. Proceeds benefit Woodcock Nature Center’s community programs.

To purchase tickets, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org/nourished.