Letter: Community Canopy program will not be offered

To the Editors:

To members of the community who expressed interest in the Community Canopy energy-saving tree program:

The Tree Committee and the Wilton Garden Club regret to inform you that we are unable to offer the program this spring. The program specifically requires the community work with a funding partner. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in our grant application for this spring.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s program is designed to engage the public and local energy providers about the environmental and economic benefits trees provide. We continue to look for funding sources and hope to run the program this fall or in the spring of 2020.

The Wilton Tree Committee