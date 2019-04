Grass Realty Group will host a movie premiere for Avengers: Endgame to raise money for the SMS Research Foundation. The showing takes place at the Bow Tie Cinema on River Road, Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The SMS Research Foundation was co-founded by Jennifer Iannuzzi of Wilton to find ways to improve the lives of those with Smith-Magenis Syndrome.

For tickets to the film, call or text Christopher Grass at 203-803-9326 or email cgrass@kw.com.