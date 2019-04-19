Brameier gets 600th win as Darien routs Wilton

Jeff Brameier’s milestone victory came at the expense of the Wilton High boys lacrosse team.

Brameier got his 600th career coaching win as his Darien team defeated host Wilton, 18-6, on Thursday night at Fujitani Field.

Following Thursday’s game, Brameier, a Wilton resident who has coached the Blue Wave since 1984, has a record of 600-134 for a winning percentage of .817. He became Connecticut’s all-time winningest boys lacrosse coach in 2017 when he passed New Canaan’s Howard Benedict, who had 551 victories.

“It’s been a great run,” Brameier said. “The program started from nothing in 1984 and there’s been a lot of people who’ve contributed, athletes and the town’s youth program, which got us to where we are. This is certainly an award for the program more than it is just me.”

The score was tied 2-2 midway through the first quarter when Darien went on a run of nine unanswered goals to make it a rout. The game even moved to running time late in the fourth quarter with the Wave up by 12.

Hudson Pokorny had the hot hand for Darien (6-1), racking up six goals and two assists. After Wilton had scored two straight to tie it at 2-2 in the first period, Pokorny answered with a goal just 10 seconds later, igniting the 9-0 run.

Darien also got two goals apiece from Jackson Peters, Holt Matheis, Michael Minicus, and Matthew Minicus.

Dean DiNanno’s two goals led Wilton, which lost its seventh straight game — all against top-notch programs.

“We just went through a stretch of games that I’ve never seen before in the 11 years I’ve been coaching at the high school,” Wilton first-year head coach Steve Pearsall said. “It was a tough stretch and we’ve got some guys banged up. So we need to heal and we need to come back and fight. And take them one game at a time.”

Notes: Andrew Luciano, Liam Sullivan, Zach Rossi, and Will Hughes added one goal apiece for Wilton. Liam McGovern had an assist.

Wilton goalies Andrew Calabrese (13) and Jake Zeyher (two) combined for 15 saves.