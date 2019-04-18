Lane, Sherman help Wilton beat Greenwich

To win lacrosse games, you need to have the ball.

In Wednesday evening’s game at Wilton, the Greenwich girls lacrosse team didn’t have the ball very often.

With Meghan Lane and Anna Sherman doing the heavy lifting, Wilton controlled 22 of 26 draws. That dominance paved the way for the Warriors’ 17-7 victory over Greenwich.

“Winning the draws was the key,” Wilton coach Meredith Meyran said. “Greenwich is a very good team, so we knew we needed to have possession … and we did.”

Wilton pulled away in the second half, scoring seven unanswered goals to turn a 7-5 lead into a 14-5 lead with 8:18 left to play.

“It was a real team effort,” Meyran said. “Everybody was looking for each other, setting each other up. Our ball movement was great.”

Julia Skillin scored four goals and assisted on five others for the Warriors, who improved to 4-1 with their fourth straight win. Olivia Gladstein added four goals, and Sophia Sudano and Sherman each contributed three.

With attackers Paige Finneran and Grace Fahey giving the Wilton defense trouble, Greenwich stayed close for the first 27 minutes. The Cardinals (3-4) trailed 7-4 at halftime and then pulled within two goals when Fahey scored the first goal of the second half.

But Wilton then won draw after draw and scored goal after goal.

Skillin started the Warriors’ 7-0 run by scoring unassisted. Gladstein followed with another unassisted tally, and Skillin then set up goals by Sudano and Gladstein before scoring herself.

Two more goals from Carly Sullivan and Skillin pushed Wilton’s lead to 14-5 before Finneran scored for the Cardinals with 7:30 remaining.

But the Warriors continued to control the draws, leading to goals by Sherman and Sudano for a 16-6 advantage with 3:13 to play.

“The hustle plays today was where Wilton really capitalized,” Greenwich coach Rachel Vallarelli said. “They were first to a lot of ground balls and they did very well on the draw. They put the game away in those categories.”

WILTON 17, GREENWICH 7

GREENWICH 4 3 — 7

WILTON 7 10 — 17

Scoring: Wilton – Julia Skillin 4 goals, 5 assists; Olivia Gladstein 4 goals, one assist; Anna Sherman 3 goals; Sophia Sudano 3 goals; Carly Sullivan 2 goals; Gwynn Sullivan 1 goal, 2 assists. Greenwich – Paige Finneran 3 goals, 1 assist; Grace Fahey 3 goals, 1 assist; Leah Caputo 1 goal.