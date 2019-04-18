Police make third arrest in Campus Jewelers theft

Wilton Police made a third arrest in a robbery that took place at Campus Jewelers in Wilton Center in October 2017.

Police said detectives went to the Bedford Hills (N.Y.) Correctional Center on Wednesday, April 17, and took custody of Paula Hurtado, 38, of Astoria, N.Y., on an active arrest warrant. Hurtado was extradited to Connecticut to face charges of felony larceny in the first degree. She posted a $100,000 surety bond and is due back in court on April 26.

This is the third arrest stemming from an investigation of the incident where the suspects cooperated in a distraction to steal $21,000 worth of jewelry. According to police, four suspects entered the store, including three white females and one white male. The three females distracted the two salespersons in the store, while the male stole jewelry from behind the counter by placing it into a brown paper shopping bag he was carrying. The suspects then purchased an item with cash before all four left the store with the stolen items.

The first arrest was a 56-year-old Ridgewood, N.Y., woman on Jan. 19, 2018. The second arrest involved a 32-year-old woman from Jamaica, N.Y., a month later.

A fourth and final suspect is prison and will be extradited from New York when they complete their sentence there, police said.