Wilton clean-up is planned for May 4

Spring cleaning is an annual event for many and the town is no different. The Wilton Conservation Commission is seeking volunteers to join in the Town-wide Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Town Green.

Every year hard-working volunteers of all ages join together to pick up litter along Wilton’s roadways and the banks of the Norwalk River.

“The town-wide clean-up is wonderful way for the community to work together to improve our town,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a press release. “Whether you are volunteering as an individual, family or part of a group, every set of hands matters and I hope you will join us.”

Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be provided at the gazebo starting at 9, by the Wilton Conservation Commission.

Wilton Hardware and Wilton Kiwanis have each donated to the third annual Town-wide Cleanup Day raffle. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses including: Wilton Deli, Wilton Hardware, Scoops, Orem’s Diner, and the movies. To be eligible to enter the raffle, volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it the Town Green for disposal. The raffle will be drawn at noon and winners must be present.

In addition, Pinocchio Pizza will provide each volunteer with a coupon for one free slice of cheese pizza for helping out.